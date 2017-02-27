Changes To Music Man Square

STEFANTE RANDAL By Published:
changes-at-music-man-square-vo

MASON CITY, Iowa – Community members and city officials came together at Music Man Square to discuss the future of the building.

Elizabeth Allison is the new Executive Director of Mason City’s Music Man Square.

The building is used as an events center for wedding receptions and other big events, but it also serves as a tourist attraction honoring the famous song writer and Mason City native Meredith Wilson.

Allison says she is ready to find ways to help music man expand its services.

“And it happens to be set up to be a community music school where private music instruction can be offered in a number of approximately eight different studios, so while we do have a little bit of that going on at this time we’re hoping to really expand the offerings of music lessons and also some classes.”

She says she is in the process of reassessing the building needs and the budget.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s