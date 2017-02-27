Changes To Music Man Square

MASON CITY, Iowa – Community members and city officials came together at Music Man Square to discuss the future of the building.

Elizabeth Allison is the new Executive Director of Mason City’s Music Man Square.

The building is used as an events center for wedding receptions and other big events, but it also serves as a tourist attraction honoring the famous song writer and Mason City native Meredith Wilson.

Allison says she is ready to find ways to help music man expand its services.

“And it happens to be set up to be a community music school where private music instruction can be offered in a number of approximately eight different studios, so while we do have a little bit of that going on at this time we’re hoping to really expand the offerings of music lessons and also some classes.”

She says she is in the process of reassessing the building needs and the budget.