City of Osage makes large updates to city sewer system

OSAGE, Iowa- City officials are saying this update is one of the largest projects the city has ever done.

Around 175 blocks of city sewer way is being updated. The project is expected to cost around $3 million dollars, but city leaders say it won’t come at the expense of the tax payers.

“It is all coming out of the Sewer fund,” says Jerry Dunlay, the Public Works Director for the city of Osage. “We bid the first phase and it came in so economical we decided to bid out the whole job.”

The city will be doing the work all from above ground. They have contracted a company out of Des Moines which pulls a cloth material through the pipe. They they blow steam through the material which them forms to the old piping and repairs the old pipe. They say this method will work for a majority of the sewer systems.

Dublay says they expect to finish the job by the end of this year.