MASON CITY, Iowa – Attacking a correctional officer in jail is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

52-year-old Joseph Dean Wallace of Mason City was given two years behind bars Monday after pleading guilty to assault on persons in certain occupations. Authorities say Wallace kicked an officer in the shin on December 21, 2016 at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Wallace was being held at that time on a charge of 3rd degree sex abuse, for which he has also entered a guilty plea.