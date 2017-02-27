Heart Health Month: Life After a Heart Attack

MASON CITY, Iowa – Dr. Dan Waters knows all too well that recovery time after a heart attack is the best way to make sure your heart gets the break it needs.

The cardiac surgeon suffered from one years ago.

Rehab was key to getting well.

“Don’t sit in a chair and hope to get better,” says Waters. “A little walking program, a little rehab, a little light exercise, things like that are not good just physically those are good psychologically.”

If you have a heart attack that doesn’t require a procedure like open heart surgery, you’ll have four to six weeks of rehabilitation.

If you did have surgery you should expect eight to 10 weeks.

“Cardiac rehab is important to monitor exercise and to keep a close eye on the patient, but the goal really is to get people back to normal activity as soon as possible.”

Dr. Waters says watching your diet and taking medication as advised is important, but so is the support of loved ones.

“Family support, even if it’s not physical support, just family emotional support is a very big part of recovery.”

And above all…know the symptoms of a heart attack.

“If you’re having any symptoms of a heart attack, if you’re having anything that is so different that you’re worried, seek medical attention right away. Time really is of the essence.”