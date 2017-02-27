Improving renewable energy

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Minnesota’s Lt. Gov. Tina Smith visited Riverland Community College today to announce a new bipartisan effort by state lawmakers that could create jobs and increase the state’s footprint in a growing industry.

She says this campus is the best one in the state to announce a new bipartisan effort looking to boost renewable energy because of its wind turbine program.

The effort would increase Minnesota’s Renewable Energy Standard calling for 50% of the state’s energy to be from a renewable source by 2030. 10 years ago former Governor Tim Pawlenty set the standard at 25% by 2025, but Minnesota has almost reached that goal with 21% of the current energy used coming from renewable sources.

“We can set a bold standard and then we can work closely with the world coops and utilities to make it a reality,” said Lt. Gov. Tina Smith

Smith says renewable energy also supports more than 15,000 jobs and creates $1 billion in economic activity across the Gopher State.

“We are on the cutting edge of clean, reliable and affordable energy which is good for our economy,” said Smith. “That’s good for our public health and it’s also good for our environment.”

Steve Vietor, Wind turbine Technician Instructor at Riverland Community College, is eager to see what state officials plan to do.

“The Governor’s office has done their homework and they realize this energy is a very affordable form of energy,” said Vietor.

Their efforts could make Minnesota the nation’s leader in promoting the renewable energy industry.

“We don’t have any reserves in Minnesota. Which means no oil, no natural gas or no coal,” said Vietor. “The real advantage is I think they’re trying to grow home grown energy and home grown jobs and that’s a big plus.”

Even with republicans in control of the State’s House and Senate, Smith says she has a good feeling that the initiative will have the support of the Legislature.