Influenza season is peaking locally and nationally

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Influenza is now classified as “widespread” in both Iowa and Minnesota as flu season reaches its peak nationwide. This season nearly 1,000 people in Minnesota have been hospitalized for influenza and several schools have reported flu-like outbreaks. In Iowa, the Department of Public Health is reporting flu-related deaths are on the rise with 25 total since Oct. 2016.

However, we spoke with an Infectious Disease Specialist at Mayo Clinic who said, the flu season this year isn’t necessarily more severe than in years past.

“I think people forget that influenza kills tens of thousands of Americans each year,” says Pritish Tosh, M.D. “This is usual of influenza and it is doing what we expected it to do which is cause a lot of severe infection.”

The good news; Dr. Tosh says it’s not too late to get vaccinated.

“At this point, we’re still at the height of influenza season and if someone hasn’t gotten their vaccine they certainly are about to have several opportunities to get infected. I would urge them please, please, please get the influenza vaccine.”

He says while the H3N2 influenza strain is predominant this year, getting the vaccine can protect against other strains too.

“There are other influenza strains, such as influenza B strains that are going to continue to circulate for quite some time and so the vaccine can also protect against those influenza B strains as well as the influenza A strains,” he adds.

Influenza season typically stretches out into March and April.