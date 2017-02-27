Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, February 27th

HS GB
Hayfield 61, Z-M 35
HS BB
BOYS BASKETBALL
1A Substate 1 Championship
St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, Boyden-Hull 51
3A Substate 1 Championship
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 51
3A Substate 2 Championship
Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Boone 43
3A Substate 3 Championship
Waverly-Shell Rock 71, Forest City 55
3A Substate 4 Championship
Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, Wahlert, Dubuque 39
3A Substate 5 Championship
West Delaware, Manchester 54, Center Point-Urbana 51
3A Substate 6 Championship
Mount Pleasant 70, Oskaloosa 40
3A Substate 7 Championship
Pella 55, Grinnell 53
3A Substate 8 Championship
Atlantic 69, Glenwood 68
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 1A State Tournament
State Quarterfinal
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58, Sidney 43
Kingsley-Pierson 65, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 61
Springville 56, Notre Dame, Burlington 16
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Janesville 58
Class 2A State Tournament
State Quarterfinal
Regina, Iowa City 67, Logan-Magnolia 54
Treynor 60, Van Meter 54
Western Christian, Hull 58, North Linn, Troy Mills 48