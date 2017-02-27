Mason City man sentenced for 2014 crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – No prison time for the man linked to separate break-ins through DNA.

58-year-old Terry Alvin Thompson of Mason City entered an Alford plea to charges of 3rd degree burglary and trespass for incidents that took place on April 20 and September 20 in 2014. Authorities say DNA on a cigarette butt connected Thompson to both crimes.

He’s been given five years of probation for the burglary and three years for the trespass, ordered to pay a $315 fine and must serve 180 days in a residential facility.

That’s in addition to three years of probation and 180 days in a residential facility Thompson was given for a previous guilty plea to a charge of forgery.

An Alford plea means Thompson does not admit guilty but concedes he could be convicted and accepts punishment.