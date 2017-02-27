ALBERT LEA, Minn.- A state-wide effort seeks to fight hunger one city at a time.

The Salvation Army in Albert Lea is taking part in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. The campaign matches a certain percentage of food and money the Salvation Army receives from now until April 1st.

Major Elise Cline says community members are the reason why they can help those in need.

“If it wasn’t for the generosity of the Albert Lea community throughout the year by bringing in canned goods and other donations we wouldn’t be able to help as much as we’re able to,” said Cline.

You can donate during their business hours which are Monday-Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Channel One Food Shelf in Rochester is also participating.