Minnesota Senate passes bill to repeal ban on Sunday liquor sales

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A vote in the Minnesota Senate today means a long-standing ban on Sunday liquor store sales in the state will soon be coming to an end.

When Minnesota was granted statehood in 1858, a law banning liquor sales on Sundays had already been put into place. Now, almost 160 years later lawmakers have agreed to do away with it. The state Senate passed a bill undoing the ban on a 38-28 vote Monday. Last week, the House approved similar legislation overwhelmingly. But before the bill makes it to the Governor’s desk, there’s still some things to work out when it comes to hours of operation. The Senate’s bill would allow liquor stores to be open fewer hours on Sunday than what the House agreed upon. State Representatives could agree to amend the bill to match the Senate’s proposal later this week. If passed, liquor stores could open on Sundays starting in July.

“I would say I’m against passing it, I think there’s a lot of reasons not to sell,” explains Ari Kolas, Owner of Apollo Liquor stores in Rochester and Austin. He doesn’t believe Sunday sales will make up for extra expenses associated with keeping his business open to compete.

“If you want to go back a little deeper, 20-30 years ago we couldn’t sell on President’s Day, couldn’t sell Election Day, Labor Day, Memorial Day, we used to have to be closed. Now that got changed and sales have not increased appreciably at all.”

Kolas however, recognizes that it’s something a lot of customers have wanted and says they will likely evaluate potential new hours for his stores within the next few months.

“The customers like it and I’m all about customer service. Like right now, customers are going to get a chance to buy wine on Sunday which I love to help customers I love to sell wine,” he says. “I got a text from some friends of mine who were laughing at me saying, “Ari now you’ve got to work on Sunday, isn’t it great?” and I just said, “I hope you guys buy a lot,” because I’ll be there.”