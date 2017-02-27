Recognition for Mayo dermatologist

AUSTIN, Iowa – A doctor at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin is being honored by the Women’s Dermatologic Society.

Kathleen Hectorne, M.D. will receive both the Rose Hirschler and President’s awards during the annual meeting March 5 of the American Academy of Dermatology.

“I am so honored to have been recognized by my peers, whom I hold in high regard, and am humbled that I have been chosen for not one but two awards,” says Dr. Hectorne. “Through the Women’s Dermatologic Society, I have had the opportunity to work with strong, enlightened, extraordinary men and women who have advised, encouraged and befriended me.”

Mayo Health System says the Rose Hirschler Award is presented to physicians who have made significant contributions to medicine and dermatology and enhanced the role of women in the dermatologic specialty, while the President’s Award is given to an individual who supported the President of the WDS in an extraordinary way and helped make the Society a better organization.