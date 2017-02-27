Rochester man gets over 7 years in prison for selling cocaine

Published:
Kadar Abdullahi
Kadar Abdullahi

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with cocaine means prison time for a Rochester man.

23-year-old Kadar Abdulkadir Abdullahi was arrested in September 2016 as part of a drug investigation.  Rochester police say he was found with 21 grams of crack cocaine, over $10,000 in cash and a .45 caliber handgun within reach.

Police say there was also considerable evidence of drug sales.

Abdullahi was charged with 1st degree sale of drugs and four weapons charges.  He entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree sale of drugs and the other counts were dismissed.

Abdullahi has been sentenced to 92 months behind bars, with credit for 170 days already served.

