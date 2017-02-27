Safe T Homes Receives Honor

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – Sukup Manufacturing Co. was given quite the honor Monday, a thank you for all that they’ve done in a country two-thousand miles away.

Their Safe T Homes, that look like large grain bins played a big role in saving several peoples’ lives when Hurricane Matthew struck the island nation of Haiti.

200 of those Safe T Homes withstood over 150 mile per hour winds, staying standing when other homes became rubble. Monday, Sukup Manufacturing along with those from GoServe Global, an organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to countries that need it, received a certificate of appreciation.

First Lutheran Church in Gilmore City gave them the honor, a thank you for the care they put in when helping those in need.

“This has transformed our lives, it’s become my passion, my purpose for being here so it’s a neat thing to be recognized for that,” Ken DeYoung, cofounder of GoServ Global said.

These Safe T Homes are also built in Kenya and Peru. Sukup began manufacturing the Safe T Homes back in 2010.