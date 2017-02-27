Substance Abuse Youth Summit

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Alex Balvance was one of over fifty students from Forest City, Lake Mills and North Iowa High School who worked to address student substance abuse issues.

The Winnebago County Task Force hosted a youth summit at First Baptist Church in Forest City along with facilitators from Prairie Ridge and Allies for Substance Abuse and Prevention from Hancock County and Epiphany Services.

Balvance focused on how businesses can crack down on eliminating underage alcohol usage.

“So one way we figured was to actually ID everybody instead of just assuming that they are 21,” says Balvance.

“I’ve been going to many different places including DC for the national youth leadership conference and we learned a lot about how to spread the word and get out there,” says Jordan Ostrander, Student Representative for The Winnebago County Task Force.

Ostrander says she hopes having students step up to the plate will encourage others to follow.

“I’m a remodel and everybody else who is here is a role model that is choosing to be drug and alcohol free and so when you put that together with the community and the public it shows the other people if you’re doing it and it’s cool and it’s kind of cool for them to do it to.”

Other key topics addressed were communicating with parents and getting necessary resources, which 10th grader Cedara Harris identified with.

“Try to have more activities where it can lead them away from where you will have to be able to ask him if everything’s okay and if there’s anything going in the home,” says Harris.

The summit ended with the facilitators encouraging students to take the information that they learned back to the parents to keep them informed.