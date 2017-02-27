Two Iowans in SW Minnesota auto accident

WORTHINGTON, Minn. – One person was hurt after two Iowa drivers collided in southwest Minnesota.

The State Patrol says 85-year-old Jeanette Marie Vantassel of Sibley was eastbound on Highway 60 in Nobles County and tried to turn left onto County Road 10 when she hit the westbound vehicle driven by 41-year-old Salomon Rodrigo Fajardo of Sibley.

Vantassel was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Worthington for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The collision occurred around 12:47 pm Sunday. The Nobles County Sheriff’s Office, Worthington police, ambulance and fire/rescue all assisted at the scene.