United Airlines coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – United Airlines is coming to the Rochester International Airport.

The airline announced Monday that it will offer three daily flights to and from Chicago starting June 8. Airport director John Reed says that will mean another 150 departing seats every day.

The airport is currently served by American and Delta airlines. When United comes on board, travelers will be able to choose from 11 daily flights to Atlanta, Chicago and Minneapolis.

“The Rochester International Airport is a key community asset,” says Mayor Ardell Brede. “It is important for the community to embrace and support this new air service in order for it to be successful.”