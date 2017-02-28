21 criminal charges against Clear Lake man

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A North Iowa man stands accused of a nearly two-month crime wave involving bad checks and stolen debit cards.

29-year-old Elliott Ray Kessler of Clear Lake is charged with five counts of forgery, five counts of unauthorized use of a credit card, 3rd degree theft, 4th degree theft, five counts of 5th degree theft and four counts of theft of lottery tickets.

According to the 21 separate criminal complaints, Kessler’s alleged crimes began on November 19, 2016 when he used a debit card without permission to get $400 from an ATM in Clear Lake. He allegedly followed that up on November 27 and 28 by passing five bad checks worth $581.46 at Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City. Authorities say the checks were used to purchase lottery tickets.

Kessler is next accused of unlawfully using a debit card to steal $20 from a Clear Lake ATM on December 8, 2016. He then allegedly cashed a forged check for $120 at Clear Lake Bank and Trust on December 16.

Authorities say Kessler also unlawfully used a debit card to steal $180 from a Clear Lake ATM on December 25 and then he allegedly passed forged checks at Rookies bar in Clear Lake on December 31, January 1, January 7 and January 8.

Kessler was arrested in Kossuth County and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail just before 3 am Tuesday. He is being held on $30,000 bond.