MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle.

33-year-old Dana Marie Fineday of Mason City was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Monday night on a charge of 2nd degree theft. She’s accused of driving off with a motor vehicle from a home in the 300 block of North Jefferson Avenue in Mason City on February 3.

Fineday is being held on $5,000 bond.