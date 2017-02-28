Charles City School District adds Student Board Member

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- The new Charles City Student School Board member Dylan Salinas sits among the elected school board members as a voice of the students in the Charles City School District.

“I recently had a couple of kids mention the fact about how dusty the gym floors were and I brought that to the high school principal,” Salinas says. “I haven’t heard back from him yet but it was pretty recent.”

Monday’s regularly scheduled board meeting was only the second of Salinas’ one term job. The new position was created after the school board decided they wanted to have a student representative and put out an application to all Juniors and Seniors, but it wasn’t a very popular position.

“He was the only one that actually applied and so we are going to Dylan to be the strong representative on the school board,” says School Board President Scott Dight. “At the first meeting he talked about the purchase of land for the new baseball fields and we have a meeting to discuss the school calendar that I am sure he will be giving us comments from the students about.”

While Dylan says the job will look great as a line on a resume or for future scholarships, he hopes to make a difference for the students.

“It puts you into a leadership role in your classroom and your school district,” he said. “It’s awesome to have people come to voice their opinion’s and I look forward to that in the future; it also gives you more of a job experience side of things outside of the school outside of school hours.”