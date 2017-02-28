Charles City woman pleads guilty to theft

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A Floyd County woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars has agreed to a plea deal.

49-year-old Susan Jane Stewart of Charles City has entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree theft in Chickasaw County District Court. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 2.

Stewart was originally charged with 1st degree theft for allegedly taking $18,800 under false pretenses. The victim says the money was paid out over a decade to help with medical and legal expenses related to a workman’s compensation claim and there was an agreement it would be paid back.

Authorities say there were no such expenses and the money was never repaid.