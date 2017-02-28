Defensive driving course in our area

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- It’s important to make sure you’re paying attention to your surroundings each time you get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

According to Safemotorist.com on average 41,000 people die in car accidents each year in the United States. Some folks in Albert Lea are taking a proactive approach in hopes of avoiding a collision.

They are taking part in 8 hours of defensive driving training. It teaches them some new driving skills that include how to make split-second decisions and how to anticipate when a crash might take place. Those skills could ultimately save lives.

“I can’t change the other driver. I can’t change the weather. I can’t change the roads. I can only adapt by acting and doing appropriate things,” said Dewey Severson, Instructor of Dewey Enterprise, Inc. “You need to be aware of your surroundings in order to make sure you’re staying safe.

Severson says they see people of all ages take this course. In Minnesota taking a defensive driving course can reduce your insurance costs by up to 10%.

These courses are held every 6 to 8 weeks in Albert Lea.