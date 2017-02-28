Environmentally Sustainability Award

AUSTIN, Minn.- Hormel Foods Cooperation had a friendly competition between all their plants to see who could save the most water. It’s their annual Environmentally Sustainability Best of the Best.

This year the competition recognized the plant that has made the most impact on reducing their water use. The Austin Plant is the winner by saving 164 million gallons of water in 2016.

They had two projects that helped them reach this. One of the things they did was filtered the water that they use for boilers. That improved their water quality and reduced the amount they used.

“It’s great for a company as a whole because we want to be more efficient in everything we do which includes water and energy use,” said Tom Raymond, Director of Environmental Sustainability at Hormel Foods. “It’s also good for the community that we live in. so it’s a win, win situation for everybody.”

There are around 35 plants across the globe and they saved 226 million gallons of water last year.