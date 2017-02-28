Guilty plea in Charles city crash

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Anthony Schmitz
Anthony Schmitz

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading guilty in connection with a head-on collision in Floyd County.

44-year-old Anthony Gerard Schmitz of Ionia has entered guilty pleas to child endangerment resulting in serious injury and serious injury by vehicle.  Authorities say he was behind the wheel on December 20, 2016 when he crossed the center line and smashed into the vehicle driven by Heather Meyer of Bassett.

The crash on Highway 18 in Charles city injured Schmitz, Meyer and two minor female passengers in Schmitz’ vehicle.  Law enforcement says a blood test showed that Schmitz was under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.

His sentencing is now set for April 24.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s