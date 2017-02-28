Guilty plea in Charles city crash

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading guilty in connection with a head-on collision in Floyd County.

44-year-old Anthony Gerard Schmitz of Ionia has entered guilty pleas to child endangerment resulting in serious injury and serious injury by vehicle. Authorities say he was behind the wheel on December 20, 2016 when he crossed the center line and smashed into the vehicle driven by Heather Meyer of Bassett.

The crash on Highway 18 in Charles city injured Schmitz, Meyer and two minor female passengers in Schmitz’ vehicle. Law enforcement says a blood test showed that Schmitz was under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.

His sentencing is now set for April 24.