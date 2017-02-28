Hancock County Economic Growth

BRITT, Iowa – According to a new report from the Iowa Hospital Association, hospitals have made a huge economic impact in Iowa.

For example, Hancock County Health System generated over 200 hundred jobs that added $10 million dollars to the local economy.

Lauara Zwiefel, Chief Nursing Officer and Assistant Administrator at the Hancock County Health System says health care is ever growing and changing and her goal is to continue to meet the needs of the community.

“So it is absolutely incumbent upon us to stay up on technology, to hire the best and brightest people and provide services to the patients,” says Zwiefel.

The study also found that Iowa hospitals directly employ over 70,000 people and create over 50,000 jobs outside of the hospital sector.