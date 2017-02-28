Hancock County Economic Growth

STEFANTE RANDAL By Published:
hancock-co-econ-growth-vo

BRITT, Iowa – According to a new report from the Iowa Hospital Association, hospitals have made a huge economic impact in Iowa.

For example, Hancock County Health System generated over 200 hundred jobs that added $10 million dollars to the local economy.

Lauara Zwiefel, Chief Nursing Officer and Assistant Administrator at the Hancock County Health System says health care is ever growing and changing and her goal is to continue to meet the needs of the community.

“So it is absolutely incumbent upon us to stay up on technology, to hire the best and brightest people and provide services to the patients,” says Zwiefel.

The study also found that Iowa hospitals directly employ over 70,000 people and create over 50,000 jobs outside of the hospital sector.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s