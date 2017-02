MASON CITY, Iowa – A Klemme man accused of being a truck thief is pleading not guilty.

28-year-old Clay Douglas Kalvig was arrested in the early morning hours of January 8 for allegedly stealing a pickup truck from a home in Rockford. The thief drove the truck through a garage door, causing about $1,000 in damage.

Kalvin has entered not guilty pleas to 1st degree theft, 3rd degree burglary and 2nd degree criminal mischief. His trial is set for April 18 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.