It’s a Drywall Blitz

MASON CITY, Iowa – They’re calling it a drywall blitz.

25 students from four North Iowa High Schools got their hands a little dusty Tuesday.

Students from Rockford, Mason City, Nashua-Plainfield and North Butler spent their day in a home North Iowa Area Community College Building Trade Students are constructing. The goal is for them to understand this is a skill that’s needed right now according to Gregg Helmich, the Building Trade Instructor at NIACC. He says it’s a commercial and residential construction task you can independently do or do with a company. The four high school groups were divided into teams and asked to work together to get their side of the house done.

“We want to learn the proper handling techniques, always safety, the safe practices when working with it, and then eventually we will get into mudding, taping, and finishing part of it as well,” Helmich said.

Dean Snyder Construction was also on site giving the students advice and talking about construction careers.

We are told the building trade students hope to wrap up construction on the home in April.