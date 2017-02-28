Making landfills more Eco-friendly

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Since 1994 the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency closed landfills in the state for not being sanitary and environmentally-friendly. There are currently 109 landfills that are closed.

Albert Lea has a Demolition Landfill which folks are able to drop off things like tile, lumber and rock.

They haven’t had an actual landfill since the mid 90’s, but they make sure they are doing things to protect the environment.

They still sample their wells quarterly to check mercury levels and make sure materials on their property get disposed the correct way.

“With the demolition landfill we’re really picky with what material goes in it because it’s a demolition landfill it doesn’t have a liner,” said Steve Jahnke, City Engineer for Albert Lea. “We’re really picky about what goes in there.”

Since Albert Lea now only has a demolition landfill they transfer everything else to the landfill in Lake Mills.