Man pleads guilty to sex crimes in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – A man accused of sexually abusing two boys has pleaded guilty.

29-year-old Brandon James Peacock of Stewartville was arrested in December 2015 and charged with six counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and six counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. According to the criminal complaint, Peacock had sexual relations with two boys between the ages of four and six when he lived in Spring Valley during 2010 and 2011.

Peacock initially entered not guilty pleas to all charges and was going to stand trial in December 2016 but reached a deal with the prosecution. On Monday in Fillmore County District Court, he entered guilty pleas to two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and all other charges were dropped.

Peacock has been ordered to spend 180 days in the Fillmore County Jail, with credit for 23 days already served, and given 25 years of probation. He must also enter and complete a sex offender education/treatment program, register as a predatory offender and submit to polygraph exams as directed.