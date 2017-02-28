Military Surplus for Forest City Police Department

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Guns, first aid kits and computers law enforcement can use them, but they can be very expensive.

However, they can be very useful when it comes to protecting the community.

But a federal program called the 10-33 Program is providing the Forest City Police Department and other agencies to get their hands on equipment no longer used by the military.

Officer Robert Snitzer says they have already put much of the equipment to use.

“They’re benefiting greatly. We use multiple items and trainings to better train our officers in an active shooter situation,” says Snitzer.

Reserve Officer Dustin Buck has written several grants for the Forest Police Department and assisted with the 10-33 Program.

And he says it’s quite the process.

“Once the grant has been written and we’ve obtained the quotes and how these programs are going to benefit the community and our agency we mail off the application and sometimes you hear as soon as a couple of weeks or months,” says Buck.

They now own a variety of tools, workout equipment and computers.

“We would never have these items without the program, a lot of these things he’s gotten us are very high dollar,” says Snitzer.

In total, the police department has received 78 items totaling $48,000 in equipment, but it cost them just $12,000 in shipping fees.