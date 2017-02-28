One hurt in Olmsted County rollover

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle accident Monday injured one person in Olmsted County.

It happened on southbound Highway 63 around 5:30 pm, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 79-year-old Lillian Carmellette Bush of Stewartville tried to exit onto westbound Interstate 90 and collided with the southbound vehicle driven by 16-year-old Laura Margaret Schmidt of Rochester.

The impact sent Bush’s vehicle off the road and rolling into the ditch.

Bush suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital. Schmidt and a passenger, 46-year-old Pamela Dee Schmidt of Rochester, were not hurt.

The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance all assisted at the scene.