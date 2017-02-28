One hurt in Olmsted County rollover

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Minnesota State Patrol

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle accident Monday injured one person in Olmsted County.

It happened on southbound Highway 63 around 5:30 pm, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.  79-year-old Lillian Carmellette Bush of Stewartville tried to exit onto westbound Interstate 90 and collided with the southbound vehicle driven by 16-year-old Laura Margaret Schmidt of Rochester.

The impact sent Bush’s vehicle off the road and rolling into the ditch.

Bush suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital.  Schmidt and a passenger, 46-year-old Pamela Dee Schmidt of Rochester, were not hurt.

The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s