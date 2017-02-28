UPDATE: Power back on in downtown Rochester

UPDATE: Rochester Public Utilities say electricity has been restored to the downtown area.

Power was restored just before 10 am. RPU says about 500 customers were affected.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A power outage has hit the core downtown area.

The Rochester Fire Department says a component failure in a manhole electric vault near West Center Street and 1st Avenue ignited a small fire. The safety system automatically shut off the electricity, which extinguished the flames.

However, that has caused a power outage from roughly west of Broadway to 5th Avenue SW and north from 7th Street SW to about Civic Center Driver.

Rochester Public Utilities is on the scene trying to restore power.

The Fire Department says this outage has shut down the traffic signals at several major intersections and extreme caution is urged. Many buildings are also without power, while others are using their emergency generators.

Officials are asking people to avoid the downtown until power is completely restored.

RPU is on the scene of a power outage affecting core downtown Rochester.