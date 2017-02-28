Redemption bill passes out of subcommittee

MASON CITY, Iowa- A new bill making its way through the Iowa house looks to remove a 40 year old law governing can redemptions. Many people throughout the area and the state take advantage of the program which allows them to turn in empty plastic bottles and aluminum cans for a nickel.

“I walk around all over the city,” says Jacob Anderson of Mason City. Sometimes I walk around the school, sometimes I walk around Walmart. I can walk for miles at a time and find will find tons of these cans.”

With two large bags of containers in hand, Anderson says he doesn’t relay on the money, but wants to protect the earth. However, that bill could eliminate the little extra money in Anderson’s pocket. The bill looks to add a litter fund which will become available once it hits $60 million and will then drop off; as well as an additional fee for distributors.

One local business says they are not happy with the idea of getting rid of the redemption program.

“It will shut us down,” says Makayala Nelson, Manager of the North Iowa Redemption Center.

Nelson says they can see up to 50,000 cans during a busy day.

Legislators say they’ve looked to change the program in the past, but changes have never been made. They say if it wasn’t for the redemption law. The state wouldn’t have an 86% redemption rate.

“Iowa is one of the top states for bottle and can redemption because we have a redemption law,” Nelson says. “None of the bordering states have redemption laws, so their ditches are full of cans and ours are not.”

As for Anderson, he hopes the little extra money he makes from can hunting stays in his pocket.

“You can actually get money for doing this,” he says. “It’s always good to have a little extra money in your pocket.”