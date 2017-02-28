Shrove Tuesday at a local church

MASON CITY, Iowa- Shrove is designed for folks to use all of their extra butter and flour before folks start lent and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Mason City is celebrating with their annual pancake fundraiser.

Each year they make around 400 to 500 flap jacks for their at will fundraiser which raises money for local outreach programs.

“It’s a fundraiser for the church and it’s a chance for us all to get together and do some work,” says Head Chef Dan Hardy. “It’s a free will offering; some people are very generous and so people just can’t afford to, and that’s OK too.”