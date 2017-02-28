Special Report: Body cameras and the courts

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Each day members of the Rochester Police Department suit up for their shift, but before hitting the streets, they attach a device, one that could show someone’s guilt or innocence.

It showed its power within the first few weeks, dramatic video caught on police body camera. It shows Rochester officers risking their lives to save a man from a burning car. Now more than a year later we are taking a look at the technology and how it impacts the court system. First up, the defense.

“In terms of the question of finding the truth it’s definitely a good thing,” Defense Attorney Michael Walters says. He mentions he’s watched hundreds of hours worth of body camera footage and stresses it’s a piece of evidence they didn’t have before. “If someone accuses another of assault and the officer is there, watch the witness give their statements that’s something that can be helpful to see,” he adds.

However of the dozens of cases he sees, the actual number of times it’s helped his clients may surprise you. “I’ve had one or two where a prosecutor will watch that video and and say this case shouldn’t be charged,” he tells us.

Despite that low number, Walters says he is in favor of this technology. “It may prove the clients guilt but at least the client gets to see it now, they get to watch and know exactly what they are accused of and exactly what the evidence is against them,” he adds.

That feeling is something people on the other side can agree with, “oh I think it’s a great resource,” Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says. One of the biggest areas Ostrem sees the benefits in is assault cases. “If we are showing how a victim felt at the time which is very important to show to a jury to show the emotion so you can not only hear it in the voice but you can actually see it in the victim,” Ostrem mentions. He adds these cases could have turned out differently without video. “As a couple of days pass the parties are trying to repair their relationship and sometimes the victim may say it wasn’t that bad and we can go back and look at the video and say it really was,” he stresses.

Ostrem’s office ultimately makes the decision on whether to charge a case or not which means they need to look at all possible body camera footage before moving forward. “Even though both officers may be standing right next to each other they may have a different perspective of the scene,” he says.

But it can be exhausting to go over that much video. “It’s a resource drain not only to watch this stuff but then we have to have someone who can do the redacting right now the court rules require us to prepare a transcript of the audio portion of that,” Ostrem says. “In my mind body cameras have helped resolve cases earlier being able to present this to a defendant and say this is actually what unfolded,” he stresses.

Earlier this month we told you Olmsted County Deputies will be outfitted with the devices. You may remember Worth County is already using the technology.