ROCHESTER, Minn. — An apparent standoff is underway between local law enforcement and an unidentified suspect.

The strong police presence is focused on 9th Ave SE.

Our reporter on scene says law enforcement is attempting to communicate with the person in the home with a loud speaker. Police were also seen throwing something into the home that made an audible noise.

Rochester police, the Olmsted County sheriff, and an emergency response unit are all on scene.

Stay with KIMT for the latest.