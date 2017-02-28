Sumner man hurt in Minnesota crash

WORTHINGTON, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision Monday in southwest Minnesota injured an Iowa driver.

The State Patrol says 56-year-old Kevin Alan Meyer of Sumner, IA was driving a pickup truck east on Interstate 90 in Nobles County when he rear ended a semi that was merging onto the interstate from Highway 59.

Meyer suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Sanford Regional Hospital.  The diver of the semi, 58-year-old Larry Lee Brands of Holland, was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Meyer was not wearing his seat belt.

This crash occurred just before 4:30 pm.

