Three pleas in Rochester bar fight

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three of the four people arrested after a December bar fight have now entered pleas.

Police say it happened on December 13, 2016 at Top Shots Bar in Rochester. The four people are accused of assaulting a 43-year-old man.

22-year-old Nathan Sin of Rochester has pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault and been given one year of supervised probation. Sin must also pay a $400 fine or do 40 hours of community work service.

25-year-old Peter Long of Rochester is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree riot, 5th degree assault and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. His trial is set for May 22.

23-year-old Najib Mahamud Ahmed of Rochester is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree riot, 5th degree assault and stalking. No trial date has been scheduled.

25-year-old Rithana Chan Chhel of Rochester is charged with 3rd degree riot and 5th degree assault and has not yet entered a plea.