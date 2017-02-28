Three pleas in Rochester bar fight

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three of the four people arrested after a December bar fight have now entered pleas.

Police say it happened on December 13, 2016 at Top Shots Bar in Rochester.  The four people are accused of assaulting a 43-year-old man.

Nathan Sin
22-year-old Nathan Sin of Rochester has pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault and been given one year of supervised probation.  Sin must also pay a $400 fine or do 40 hours of community work service.

Peter Long
25-year-old Peter Long of Rochester is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree riot, 5th degree assault and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.  His trial is set for May 22.

Najib Ahmed
23-year-old Najib Mahamud Ahmed of Rochester is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree riot, 5th degree assault and stalking.  No trial date has been scheduled.

Rithana Chhel
25-year-old Rithana Chan Chhel of Rochester is charged with 3rd degree riot and 5th degree assault and has not yet entered a plea.

