Tough second half ends Clear Lake’s season in quarterfinals

The Clear Lake Girls Basketball Team is back at state for the third time in the last four years. The Lions were trailing #2 Pocahontas by two at halftime, but struggled down the stretch. Pocahontas knocks off Clear Lake 46-22.

IGHSAU press release:

Chalk up another record for Elle Ruffridge.

The Pocahontas Area star became Iowa’s career leader in assists in the Indians’ Class 3A quarterfinal game, and while she didn’t score at her usual pace, it didn’t matter. The defending state champs found enough scoring elsewhere and beat Clear Lake 46-22 to advance to the semifinal round for the third straight year.

Ruffridge, also the state’s career scoring leader, handed out two assists to run her total to 795. Wapsie Valley’s Jamie Sickles held the old record of 793, a total compiled from 2002 through 2006.

Jean Berger, executive director of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, presented Ruffridge with the game ball afterward. Ruffridge finished with 11 points to run her career total to 2,881 and led her team with seven rebounds.

Grace Meyer led the second-ranked Indians with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Faith Meyer scored nine.

Jordyn Barragy led eighth-ranked Clear Lake with seven points and Jessica Faber scored five.

The Lions face guarded Ruffridge and trapped her when they could and she ended up with only one field goal, a 3-pointer with 2:31 left in the third quarter. But the Indians were solid defensively throughout and outscored Clear Lake 21-5 in the second half to win handily.

Pocahontas, the state runner-up two years ago, takes a 25-1 record into a semifinal game against third-ranked Center Point-Urbana at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Clear Lake made it to state for the third time in four years despite losing top scorer Emily Snelling to an injury after 14 games. Snelling had been averaging 19.4 points. The Lions finish with a 21-4 record.