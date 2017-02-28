Woman pleads not guilty in northeast Iowa stabbing

DECORAH, Iowa – An Oelwein woman accused of a stabbing is going to trial.

32-year-old Jade McAllister is pleading not guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury and aggravated misdemeanor domestic abuse. She was allegedly riding in a car on February 6 near Festina. The criminal complaint says a physical altercation began, the car stopped and McAllister and the alleged victim got out.

Law enforcement says McAllister stabbed the victim three times with a knife, then they got back in the car and starting driving again. There was another altercation and the alleged victim got out. McAllister then reportedly drove the car into a ditch and was arrested.

Her trial is scheduled for April 12 in Winneshiek County District Court.