Woman pleads not guilty in northeast Iowa stabbing

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Jade McAllister
Jade McAllister

DECORAH, Iowa – An Oelwein woman accused of a stabbing is going to trial.

32-year-old Jade McAllister is pleading not guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury and aggravated misdemeanor domestic abuse.  She was allegedly riding in a car on February 6 near Festina.  The criminal complaint says a physical altercation began, the car stopped and McAllister and the alleged victim got out.

Law enforcement says McAllister stabbed the victim three times with a knife, then they got back in the car and starting driving again.  There was another altercation and the alleged victim got out.  McAllister then reportedly drove the car into a ditch and was arrested.

Her trial is scheduled for April 12 in Winneshiek County District Court.

