15 year sentence for Klemme man

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Hancock County man is going to state prison for 15 years.

25-year-old Jacob Dean Ganseveld of Klemme has entered guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and two counts of 2nd degree theft. He’s been given 10 years behind bars for the drug charge and five years for the theft counts, sentences to be served consecutively.

Ganseveld stole tools and a rifle from a rural farm shop in Cerro Gordo County on May 13, 2016 and tools and wires from Alliant Energy in Meservey again on May 31. He was also arrested after a traffic stop on October 10, 2016 in Mason City where a sheriff’s deputy says he found meth in the vehicle.

Arrested with Ganseveld on October 10 was 26-year-old Bethany Raina Marie Karnes of Indianola. She pleaded guilty to failure to affix a drug tax stamp and received 365 days of probation.