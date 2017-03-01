Albert Lea man found not guilty of sexual abusing a young girl

Related Coverage Albert Lea man accused of sex abuse in Lake Mills

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl has been found not guilty.

28-year-old Jamie John Kujak of Albert Lea was arrested in April 2016 and charged with three counts of 3rd degree sex abuse and one count of lascivious acts with a child. The prosecution alleged that Kujak had sexual contact with a girl on four occasions in Lake Mills in July and August of 2014.

His trial began February 22 in Winnebago County District Court and the jury began deliberations on Monday. Online court records state the jury returned not guilty verdicts that same day on two counts of 3rd degree sex abuse and the other charges were dismissed by the court.