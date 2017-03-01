Annual Read-a-Thon celebration kicks off at Washington Elementary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Many schools have long-standing traditions, like Washington Elementary in Rochester that celebrates their Read-a-Thon each year.

Students and staff kicked off the 2017 Read-a-Thon on Monday. It will be two weeks of fun activities for students, staff and families. The PTA puts on the event which promotes reading and raise funds for the school.

Principal Chad Schroeder explains that the students can collect pledges for reading.

“They might read X amount of pages or X amount of minutes for money that people want to donate towards the school.”

Their goal this year is to raise $15,000 for their school within the next two weeks.

“We’re looking at trying to get more money to make some more technology advancements, we’re looking at trying to support our teachers with additional reading materials and classroom materials. We’re also looking at trying to raise money for some Phy Ed equipment and things like that,” explains Schroeder.

In years past, the school has been able to fund an outdoor classroom with money they’ve raised during Read-a-Thons.