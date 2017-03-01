MASON CITY, Iowa – People are gathering at churches across the world to celebrate Ash Wednesday, the official start to the Lenten season.

People are given the sign of the cross in ashes on their forehead. The ashes are meant to symbolize penance, one of the biggest themes of Lent. Catholics are encouraged to fast and abstain from eating meat on this day and all Fridays during Lent. And there’s a reason Ash Wednesday falls on a different date each year.

“It’s set in relationship to Easter,” Father Neil Manternach said. “So there are the six weeks that take place before Easter so we start Easter and figure Ash Wednesday out from there.”

Easter falls on April 16 this year.