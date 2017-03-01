Bill would allow DHS to test for more drugs

MASON CITY, Iowa- A new bill in the Iowa House will give the Department of Human Services more leeway on which drugs could spark an investigation.

Currently DHS tests heavily for methamphetamine in a parents system. The bill making its way through the Iowa House and Senate would allow them to check for opioids as well as cocaine. Local substance abuse specialists says any of these substances can alter a parents judgment.

“It’s going to affect not only my thought process, but some of the physical abilities that I have or need in order to deal with small children,” says Kelly Grunhovd, a Prevention Specialist at Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare. “We hear a lot about this idea of a good and bad drugs, the reality is they all change the way our brain functions.”

According to the state website the bill is still in subcommittee.