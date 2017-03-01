Bolder Options in need of male mentors

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Bolder Options is in need of positive male role models willing to spend a few hours once per week with a middle school student.

If you haven’t heard of Bolder Options, its an activity-based, one-on-one mentoring program in Rochester. They focus on healthy youth development and use fun activities to build self-esteem in youth 10-14 years old.

Right now, Bolder Options in Rochester has four kids on a waiting list to be matched with an adult mentor. While they’re always needing more mentors, they are especially looking for male volunteers to match with the kids on the wait list.

Being a mentor is a year-long commitment and involves meeting with your young person once a week for a few hours to do something active. Because of that, it’s ideal that mentors have an interest in physical activity and living a healthy lifestyle.

“It doesn’t mean you need to be a marathon runner or a triathlon participant or anything like that,” explains Grace Pesch, the Program Coordinator for Bolder Options in Rochester. “Just somebody who would be willing to hang out with a middle school kid and go and play ultimate frisbee or go rock climbing or whatever they want to do that day.”

Other than that the only other requirement is that mentors are over the age of 21. For more information follow the link below.

http://bolderoptions.org/volunteer/