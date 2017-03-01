Grant aims to help providers of aging services tackle staff retention issues

ROCHESTER, Minn. – While Minnesota’s again population is growing fast, many providers are struggling to retain staff, especially nursing and nursing assistant positions. It’s especially true in the Rochester area where places like the Kenosha Drive Senior Apartments are competing with Mayo Clinic for those types of staff.

The LeadingAge Minnesota Foundation is awarding providers across the state with more than $640,000 in grants to fund workforce solutions.

Accessible Space Inc. which owns the Kenosha Apartments applied for the grant last fall and were recently awarded the maximum $25,000.

With the money, they will create a new full-time position called Staff Integration Mentor. This person will work one-on-one with newly hired employees during their first six months. Josh Berg the Director of Program Services for Accessible Space Inc. says they hope the new position will solve some of their staff retention and turnover issues.

“Our turnover rate in 2015 was over 130% for the year so it’s been unstable staffing which then leads to a lower quality of care,” Berg says. “Hopefully with this new position we’ll be able to increase the staff retention, increase the staff competency and satisfaction which will then increase quality of care and the quality of life for our residents more importantly.”

Funding for the workforce solutions grant is apart of a larger $3 million grant from Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies.