Guilty plea in Floyd County crossbow shooting

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The man arrested after allegedly shooting someone in the chest with a crossbow pistol had pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

19-year-old Devin Lee Hundley of Charles City was accused of willful injury causing bodily injury after an incident on June 23, 2016 where he got into an argument with this then-roommate, Corbin Gast. Authorities said Gast was shot while reaching for the crossbow that Hundley was pointing at him.

On Wednesday, Hundley pleaded guilty to a simple misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to six months of unsupervised self-probation and a $65 civil penalty.