ROCHESTER, Minn. – In this world of technology some of us are left behind, but a local library is hoping to help.

Recently the Rochester Public Library started having “hot spots” available for check out. These device would allow a person to get on the web basically anywhere. People can use the service up to 14 days and then a $5 charge for each day after. You can also book the device for a later time and that would cost $5 each day.