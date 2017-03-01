Maintaining a healthy BMI is important

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Body mass index can be a factor for future health issues. If your BMI is 25 or higher you’re considered overweight and are at a greater risk for health issues. That includes developing Type II diabetes, heart disease and 11 different types of cancer.

Emily Schmidt, Registered Dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System- Albert Lea, says 150 minutes of physical activity each week and a well-balanced diet will reduce your BMI.

However, she’s seeing an increase in childhood obesity and believes it’s a team effort to make sure your child is living a healthy lifestyle.

“I think a preventable approach is important,” said Schmidt. “So work at changing the habits of the whole family. If there is a lot of screen time and staying indoors then try to get outside.”

If you want to calculate your BMI from home go to www.cdc.gov. You’ll be able to assess your BMI under the “Healthy living” tab.