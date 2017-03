MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people accused of auto theft are pleading not guilty.

39-year-old Jeremy Noah of Mason City and 26-year-old Leah Sue Stout of Belmond are charged with 3rd degree burglary, two counts of 2nd degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct. They allegedly stole a vehicle in Rockwell and then stole another in Manly.

Noah is scheduled to stand trial on April 4 and Stout’s trial is set for April 18 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.